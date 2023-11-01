CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.9 %

CASI stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.