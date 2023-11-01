Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062,430 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.99% of Celestica worth $69,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

