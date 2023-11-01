Celsius’ (CELH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.94% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

