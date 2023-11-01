Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.