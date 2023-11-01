Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $410,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

