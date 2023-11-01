Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of YUM opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

