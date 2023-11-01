Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Woodward by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

