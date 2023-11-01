Choreo LLC Buys 706 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.