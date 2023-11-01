Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 9,119 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

