Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.85. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

