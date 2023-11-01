Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
