Choreo LLC Has $623,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

