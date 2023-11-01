Choreo LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

CZR stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.