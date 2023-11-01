Choreo LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

