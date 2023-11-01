Choreo LLC Has $780,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.