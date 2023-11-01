Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

