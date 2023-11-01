Choreo LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Woodward Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

