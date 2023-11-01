Choreo LLC Sells 258 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 3.2 %

AMT opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

