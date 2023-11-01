Choreo LLC Sells 476 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

