Choreo LLC Sells 491 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

