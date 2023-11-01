Choreo LLC Sells 500 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $952.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

