Choreo LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

