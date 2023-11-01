Choreo LLC Sells 721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.