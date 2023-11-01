Choreo LLC Sells 760 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after buying an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

