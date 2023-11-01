Choreo LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

