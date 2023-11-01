Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 105,370 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 531.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,370 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 34,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

