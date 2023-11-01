Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,107,170 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 238.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,170 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $94,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

