Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 126,378 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1,008.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 253,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

