Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 153,546 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 199.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.65. 142,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.