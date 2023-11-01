Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 23,658 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.31.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,117. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average is $378.58.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
