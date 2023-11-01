Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 50,128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

ABBV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.24. 351,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

