Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $80,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

