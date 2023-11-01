Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 360.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,354 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $71,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 30,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $491.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

