Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,053,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,585,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 79.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $641,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

TXN stock opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

