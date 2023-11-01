Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $255.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day moving average is $245.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

