Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $549.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

