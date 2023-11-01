Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,051,893 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 525.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,893 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

