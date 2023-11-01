Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 116,810 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,173 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,810 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $539.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

