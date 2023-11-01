Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 19,573 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.51. 60,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

