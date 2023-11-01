Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 220,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 1.85% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 60.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 90,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

