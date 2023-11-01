Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 41,163 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,163 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.91. 29,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,089. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.88 and a 200 day moving average of $436.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

