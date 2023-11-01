Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 75,892 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.36. 281,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

