Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. 241,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,446. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

