Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178,930 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.