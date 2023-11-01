Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 853.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.91.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR traded up $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $409.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.84 and a 200-day moving average of $388.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

