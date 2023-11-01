Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

