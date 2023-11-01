Cibc World Markets Corp Has $253.58 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,292 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLA opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

