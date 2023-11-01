Cibc World Markets Corp Has $33.77 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

