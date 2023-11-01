Cibc World Markets Corp Has $34.62 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

WFC opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

