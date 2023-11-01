Cibc World Markets Corp Has $44.92 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.